Why Zelenskyy thinks Vladimir Putin will be killed by inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin is bound to get killed one day by his inner circle, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned.

Making the prediction as the Russia-Ukraine war enters the second year, Zelenskyy said Putin’s close aides will act against him when a period of “fragility” comes in the Russian President’s leadership. The comments, which have not yet elicited a response from Moscow, came as part of a Ukrainian documentary, ‘Year’ featuring Zelenskyy, according to international media reports.

The documentary was released to coincide with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24 last year.

Predator will die

”There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside Russia. And then the predators will devour a predator,” the Ukrainian leader said.

“They will find a reason to kill a killer. They will recall the words of (journalist Dmytro) Komarov, of Zelenskyy…They will remember. They will find a reason to kill the killer. Will it work? Yes. When? I don’t know,” he said.

Zelenskyy also said that the return to Ukrainian control of the Crimea region will be vital to end the war. “This is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine,” he said on Twitter on Sunday.

Zelensky also gave the documentary maker, Komarov, a tour of his underground bunker from where he directs a bitter war that has produced frustration in Moscow.

Growing frustration in Moscow

A section of the Western media with access to influential circles in Russia has spoken about growing frustration in Moscow over the direction of the conflict. In December, The Washington Post reported that Putin’s closes allies were frustrated and were speculating that the Russian President has no real plan for Ukraine.