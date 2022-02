Video | Ex- Indian envoy suggests equidistance from Russia, US on Ukraine

New Delhi needs to respond to the situation in Ukraine with alacrity, says ex-envoy M Ganapathi in an exclusive interview with The Federal

India has rarely faced the kind of dilemma it is now finding itself on the Ukrainian crisis. It needs to respond with alacrity, says India's ex-envoy M. Ganapathi in a conversation with The Federa's Associate Editor K.S. Dakshina Murthy.

