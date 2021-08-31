US withdraws troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war

Confirming the news, the Pentagon said every single US service member is out of Afghanistan now; however, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said less than 100 US nationals are still stranded in Afghanistan

The last American plane carrying military personnel took off from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday (August 30), a day before the August 31 deadline, officially ending the United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals and vulnerable Afghans,” US Central Command Commander Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie told reporters through a virtual news conference.

McKenzie said that every single US service member is now out of Afghanistan.

Following the departure of the US troops, the Taliban proclaimed full independence for Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said early Tuesday that American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence. The Taliban seized most of the country in a matter of days earlier this month. Taliban fighters watched the last US planes disappear into the night sky around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency in Afghanistan that drove the world’s most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries.

“Congratulations to all our compatriots and our dear nation and Mujahideen: Today, all foreign forces left our pure and martyr land,” the Taliban said in a tweet in Persian.

Special US Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a tweet, “Our war in Afghanistan is over. Our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen served with distinction and sacrifice to the very end. They have our enduring gratitude and respect.”

The departure of the cargo planes marked the end of a massive airlift in which tens of thousands of people fled Afghanistan, fearful of the return of Taliban rule after they took over most of the country and rolled into the capital earlier this month.

“The last five aircraft have left, its over!” said Hemad Sherzad, a Taliban fighter stationed at Kabul’s international airport. “I cannot express my happiness in words. … Our 20 years of sacrifice worked.”

Not all evacuated: US

The US, however, has confirmed that it hasn’t been able to evacuate all Americans by the August 31 deadline as more than 100 of them are still stranded in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will continue to try to get them out. Blinken said the number of Americans left may be closer to 100.

He said the US would work with Afghanistan’s neighbours to secure their departure either overland or by charter flight once the Kabul airport re-opens. Speaking shortly after the Pentagon announced the completion of the US military pullout, Blinken said the US Embassy in Kabul will remain shuttered and vacant for the foreseeable future. He said American diplomats who had worked from the now-closed embassy will be based in Doha, Qatar.

UNSC adopts resolution on Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council, which is currently being presided by India, on Monday adopted a resolution on the situation in Afghanistan, demanding that the war-torn country not be used to threaten or attack any nation or shelter terrorists.

The resolution was put forward by the US, the UK and France. It was adopted after 13 Council members voted in favour, while permanent members Russia and China abstained from the voting.

The resolution demands that Afghan territory at no cost be used to threaten or attack any other country or to shelter or train terrorists.

The Taliban stormed Kabul on August 15, seizing power, two weeks before the departure of US troops. President Ashraf Ghani was also forced to flee, leading to the fall of his government and the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The US troops withdrew less than a fortnight before the 20th anniversary of the September 9/11, in which Al Qaeda terrorists blew up the twin towers in New York. The terrorist strike had forced the US to enter Afghanistan and overthrow the Taliban rule who then had provided safe havens to the Al Qaeda leadership. The Taliban rule was overthrown and replaced by US-backed Afghans, who ruled the country for 20 years, during which several general elections were held. That rule was overthrown by the Taliban on August 15 when the president Ashraf Ghani suddenly fled the country and the 3,00,000 Afghan armed forces troops trained by the United States gave up without any fight.

