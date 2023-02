Turkiye-Syria quake deadliest since Japan in 2011; death toll crosses 9,500

Around 23 million people could have been affected in the quake-hit region, says senior WHO official; more than 8,000 pulled out of debris in Turkiye, and 380,000 take refuge in shelters, hotels

The death toll in the Turkiye-Syria earthquake rose to more than 9,500 on Wednesday (February 8), making it the deadliest temblor in more than a decade.

In 2011, an earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake that struck early on Monday (February 6). It was followed by two more massive quakes within 18 hours.

Amid calls for the government to send more help to the disaster zone, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was supposed to travel to Pazarcik town, the epicentre of the quake, and to the worst-hit province of Hatay on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Also read: Third major earthquake jolts Turkiye, Syria within 18 hrs; death toll rises to 4,300

Turkiye now has some 60,000 aid personnel in the quake-hit zone, but with the devastation so widespread, many are still waiting for help.

“Name of hope is Arif Kaan”

Nearly two days after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria, rescuers pulled a three-year-old boy, Arif Kaan, from beneath the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Kahramanmaras, a city not far from the epicentre.

With the boy’s lower body trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted rebar, emergency crews lay a blanket over his torso to protect him from below-freezing temperatures as they carefully cut the debris away from him, mindful of the possibility of triggering another collapse.

The boy’s father, Ertugrul Kisi, who himself had been rescued earlier, sobbed as his son was pulled free and loaded into an ambulance.

Also read: Why is Turkiye prone to earthquakes? Last year saw 20,277 quakes

For now, the name of hope in Kahramanmaras is Arif Kaan, a Turkish television reporter proclaimed as the dramatic rescue was broadcast to the country.

A few hours later, rescuers pulled 10-year-old Betul Edis from the rubble of her home in the city of Adiyaman. Amid applause from onlookers, her grandfather kissed her and spoke softly to her as she was loaded on an ambulance.

Voices fall silent

But more than two days after Monday’s pre-dawn earthquake, such stories were few. The quake hit a huge area and brought down thousands of buildings, with frigid temperatures and ongoing aftershocks complicating rescue efforts.

Search teams from more than two dozen countries joined the Turkish emergency personnel, and aid pledges poured in.

But with the devastation spread across multiple several cities and towns — some isolated by Syria’s ongoing conflict — voices crying from within mounds of rubble fell silent, and despair grew from those still waiting for help.

Also read: Buildings collapsed like pancakes in Turkiye quake; an expert explains why

In Syria, the quake toppled thousands of buildings and heaped more misery on a region wrecked by the country’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

On Monday afternoon, in a north-western Syrian town, residents found a crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her deceased mother. The baby was the only member of her family to survive a building collapse in the small town of Jinderis, relatives told The Associated Press.

#Syria: An entire family rescued from rubble in Syria, rescue operations underway after earthquake in Syria, Turkey#Turkey #earthquake #Syria pic.twitter.com/8nVffv6V9p — Asian Strategic Times (@AST_HQ) February 8, 2023

“Crisis on top of multiple crises”

Turkiye is home to millions of refugees from the war. The affected area in Syria is divided between government-controlled territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, where millions rely on humanitarian aid.

As many as 23 million people could be affected in the quake-hit region, according to Adelheid Marschang, a senior emergencies officer with the World Health Organization, who called it “a crisis on top of multiple crises.”

Many survivors in Turkiye have had to sleep in cars, outside or in government shelters.

We don’t have a tent, we don’t have a heating stove, we don’t have anything. Our children are in a bad shape. We are all getting wet under the rain and our kids are out in the cold, Aysan Kurt, 27, told the AP. “We did not die from hunger or the earthquake, but we will die freezing from the cold.”

Emergency in 10 provinces

Erdogan said 13 million of the country’s 85 million people were affected, and he declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. More than 8,000 people have been pulled out of the debris in Turkiye, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, authorities said.

Turkiye’s disaster management agency said the country’s death toll had risen to 7,108, bringing the overall total to 9,638, including fatalities reported in neighbouring Syria, since Monday’s earthquake and multiple aftershocks. Another 40,910 people have been injured.

Also read: Rescuers race against time as Türkiye-Syria quake toll rises above 5000

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria has climbed to 1,250, with 2,054 injured, according to the Health Ministry. At least 1,280 people have died in the rebel-held northwest, according to volunteer first responders known as the White Helmets, with more than 2,600 injured.

In Syria, aid efforts have been hampered by the ongoing war and the isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, which is surrounded by Russia-backed government forces. Syria itself is an international pariah under Western sanctions linked to the war.

The United Nations said it was exploring all avenues to get supplies to the rebel-held northwest.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkiye in 1999.

(With agency inputs)