UAE allows travellers from 14 countries, including India, starting Sept 12

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday (September 10) decided to lift ban on travellers from India, Pakistan and 12 other countries starting September 12, provided they are vaccinated with a jab approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Besides Indians and Pakistanis, the UAE will now allow citizens of Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan to fly into the country.

“Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry,” said a government statement on Friday.

Fresh, but relaxed, conditions for entering UAE

The Mint reported that residents need to apply via the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and submit the vaccination application. Besides, they also need to submit the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

Additionally, a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved laboratory, is a must before departure.

Why the UAE is in a hurry to welcome foreign tourists?

The local government’s decision to open its boundaries to foreigners, especially those from India, has a business angle to it.

Dubai is ready to inaugurate the Expo 2020 World Fair on October 1, a once in a decade event, which got postponed last year due to COVID. The country earns a significant amount of its revenue from tourism and the expo is an opportunity to get its economy on track.