Taiwan thanks 50 nations, India for voicing concerns against China’s military actions

Taiwan on Sunday (August 14) expressed its gratitude towards all countries (including India) that had voiced their grave concern regarding China’s military posturing across the Taiwan Strait, fuelled by the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

“The government of ROC (Taiwan) wishes to convey sincere gratitude to the executive branches and parliamentarians of over 50 countries (including India), which have called on all sides to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, avoid unilateral actions to change status quo and maintain peace and stability in the region,” it said.

Taiwan in a release said the Republic of China (ROC) was founded in 1912, while the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was established in 1949. In 1945, Taiwan was returned to the ROC after the World War II.

“The Chinese Communist regime has never exercised for one single day, sovereignty over Taiwan administered by the ROC, which manifests Taiwan (ROC) and China (PRC) each under separate rules of democracy and autocracy,” the release said.

“PRC’s sovereignty claim over Taiwan is therefore groundless and false. These are not only internationally recognised facts but also the long-term status quo across the Taiwan Strait,” it added.

Taiwan said China’s act of intimidating other countries into shunning Taiwan shows that the country itself does not consider Taiwan as part of China, further deflating the fraud and empty lies of the so-called “One-China” principle. Taiwan said it was entitled to make friends and maintain relationships with countries around the world.

The country further called the international community to jointly condemn China’s irrational military provocations and urged all countries to continue to speak up in support of democratic Taiwan, with an aim to safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, to maintain the rules-based international order and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.