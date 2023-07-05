Sri Lanka: Road accidents the largest killers, says Health Ministry

It is estimated that about 3 to 4 million people face accidents that need medical attention, a government official said.

Fatal road accidents in Sri Lanka kill around 12,000 people every year, which means about two persons are killed every 90 minutes. The gory statistics were released by the Sri Lankan Health Ministry, and it urged the public to be more careful.

About 10,000–12,000 people in Sri Lanka die annually due to accidents, becoming the leading cause of death in the economically productive age group between 15 and 44 years of age, said Dr Samitha Sirithunga, Consultant Community Physician at the Department of Non-Communicable Diseases of the Health Ministry in Colombo.

Four people lose their lives due to accidents every three hours, Sirithunga said. One out of five Sri Lankans face an accident requiring medical treatment once a year, Sirithunga was quoted as saying by the Economy Next news website on Wednesday (July 5).

It is estimated that about 3 to 4 million people face accidents that need medical attention, he said.

The accidents involve transport, wildlife and animals, the ministry said.

“According to the latest available statistics, there were reportedly around 1.3 million cases of injuries through accidents,” Sirithunga was quoted as saying in Daily Mirror newspaper.

Before Covid-19 there was a gradual increase in injuries by accidents and it was more than 1 million. During the pandemic, due to the strict restrictions, there was a reduction in all admissions to the hospitals, he said.

Sirithunga urged the health authorities to educate the public about proper first-aid practices and general safety guidelines. The government will save a huge amount of money if it works to prevent accidents, Sirithunga said.

In 2022, out of 19,740 road accidents reported in Sri Lanka, 2,371 were fatal, Daily News newspaper quoted the annual data from the Police Media Unit.

According to the data, the majority of serious injuries and deaths were caused due to motorcycle accidents. The number of people who died last year due to accidents was 2,485.

