Ship carrying 3000 cars ablaze in North Sea, one crew member dead

According to the Dutch coast guard, the fire on the freight ship resulted in the loss of one crew member's life and left several others injured. The ship is at risk of sinking.

A freight ship carrying close to 3,000 cars in the North Sea is currently engulfed in flames. Advertisement The Dutch coast guard reported that one crew member lost their life, several others sustained injuries, and the situation was critical, with the vessel at risk of sinking. Immediate efforts were underway to salvage the ship and contain the fire.

Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement.

Also Read: Visit Afghanistan, pay a fee, and view…nothing, says Taliban

Currently there are a lot of vessels on scene to monitor the situation and to see how to get the fire under control,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Lea Versteeg told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

“But it’s all depending on weather and the damage to the vessel. So were currently working out to see how we can make sure that … the least bad situation is going to happen.

Asked if it was possible the ship could sink, Versteeg said: “It’s a scenario we’re taking into account and were preparing for all scenarios.”

The ‘Fremantle Highway’ was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt when it caught fire some 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, and it wasn’t clear how the crew members death occurred.

It is carrying cars, 2,857, of which 25 are electrical cars, which made the fire even more difficult. It’s not easy to keep that kind of fire under control and even in such a vessel it’s not easy, Versteeg said.

Also Read: UK by-poll takeaway: ‘Competent, weak, lacklustre’ Rishi Sunak has his work cut out

Images taken from shore showed a long plume of gray smoke drifting over the sea from the stricken ship.

One towing ship managed to established a connection with the freighter to hold it in place.

We hope that the fire will be under control or will die out and that we can get the vessel in a safe location,” Versteeg said. “But it’s all uncertain what’s going to happen now.

Authorities in Germany were also on alert, German news agency dpa reported.

We are monitoring the situation, a spokesman for the German sea disaster command in the northern city of Cuxhaven said adding that they had offered support to the Dutch authorities.

He said rescue ships and task forces were ready to help if needed, but that no decision had been made on whether to send them.

(With agency inputs)