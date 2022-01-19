World’s oldest man dies in Spain days before 113th birthday

Saturnino and his wife Antonina had seven daughters and one son, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren

Saturnino de la Fuente, aged 112, died on Tuesday (January 18) as the world’s oldest man, said Guinness World Records agency.

De la Fuente passed away at his home in León, a city in northwest Spain. In September last year, Guinness World Records had declared De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man. He was 112 years and 211 days then.

As per records available with the records agency, De la Fuente was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of León on February 11, 1909. Spain’s state-run news agency EFE reported that the shoemaker would have celebrated his 113th birthday with his family on February 8, the date he says is his birthday. However, Spain’s official records suggest he was born three days later.

Also read: Colombian author García Márquez had secret Mexican daughter

Advertisement

Saturnino was a cobbler by profession and started working in a shoe factory when he was just 13. He set up a big shoe business in Puente Castro after he failed to make it to Army for the Spanish Civil War because at less than five feet he was too short. He ended up making boots for the Spanish Army.

He survived the Spanish flu pandemic that broke out in 1918. Saturnino and his wife Antonina had seven daughters and one son, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

When asked about the secret of his longevity, Saturnino had said: “A quiet life and not hurting anyone.”

Local football club Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa remembered Saturnino, who himself was a soccer fan, with a tweet: “We’re saddened by the death of Saturnino de la Fuente, the oldest man in the world, and will remember him with great affection.”

De la Fuente was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, EFE said.