UK says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘has begun’; sanctions imminent

US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to prohibit all new investment, trade and financing to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics

As the war looks imminent in Ukraine, world leaders on Tuesday (February 22) huddled to indicate they may impose sanctions against Russia. Their resolve to act tough was fuelled by President Vladimir Putin’s order recognising two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk.

US President Joe Biden responded to Putin’s unilateral move by signing an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the “so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. “I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the next steps,” Biden tweeted.

The UK has also threatened to impose “significant sanctions” against Russia. British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already begun so Britain will impose sanctions.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible severe actions including sanctions with the international community.

Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signing Monday of decree recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to maintain peace in those areas. Putin’s announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion.

Those actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation, Kishida told reporters Tuesday. Japan is watching the development with grave concern, he said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory should be respected. “A military clash against the wishes of the international community … would bring huge ramifications in the politics and economies of not only Europe, but to the whole world,” Jae-in added.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta expressed concern about Putin’s “calculated act” of invading Ukraine. Mauta said there was no international law that allows Putin to recognize the Ukrainian separatist regions.

US Ambassador to United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield backed Ukraine’s demand for an Urgent Meeting of the UN Security Council. “Today, Russia announced that it will recognize as “independent states” parts of the sovereign territory of Ukraine in its Donbas region, which is currently controlled by Russia’s proxies. This is an unprovoked violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Thomas-Greenfield said.