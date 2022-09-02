Russian oil executive dies after falling from Moscow hospital window

It is still not clear whether Maganov’s death was an accident, a suicide or caused by foul play. This comes months after Maganov’s company criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

A senior Russian oil executive, Ravil Maganov, the chair of the board of directors of Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil company, has reportedly died after falling from the window of Moscow’s Central clinical hospital. This comes months after Maganov’s company criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“He died from injuries sustained due to the fall,” reported Russia’s Interfax news agency on Thursday (September 1).

According to a statement by Lukoil, Maganov had passed away following severe illness. The company did not say what Maganov was being treated for.

The reason behind Maganov’s death is not clear. Russian state media agencies said that Maganov had been admitted to the hospital with a heart condition, had been on antidepressants.

Baza, another Russian news site, suggested that Maganov may have slipped from a balcony while smoking. The site which has close links to the police, also reported that no CCTV was available because the cameras had been turned off for repairs.

State-run-news agency Tass on Thursday, cited a source from Russia’s security services who said that Maganov had taken his own life.

Lukoil

Lukoil had publicly called for a ceasefire just one week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims who are affected by this tragedy,” the board of directors of Lukoil said. “We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.”

Maganov, a Russian business elite, was a close associate of Lukoil’s founder, Vagit Alekperov. He had worked at Lukoil since 1993, had overseen refining, exploration divisions before being named chair of its board of directors in 2020.

It is still not clear whether Maganov’s death was an accident, a suicide or caused by foul play.