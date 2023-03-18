Russian attacks continue in wake of ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin

It is the first time the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The move was immediately dismissed by Moscow and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough

Widespread Russian attacks continued in Ukraine following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.

Sixteen Russian drones attacked Ukraine on Friday night (March 17), the Ukrainian Air Force said in the early hours of Saturday (March 18).

11 out of 16 Russian drones shot down

Writing on Telegram, the air force command said that 11 out of 16 drones were shot down in the central, western and eastern regions. Among areas targeted were the capital, Kyiv, and the western Lviv province.

The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, said Ukrainian air defences shot down all drones heading for the Ukrainian capital. Lviv regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Saturday (March 18) that three of six drones were shot down, with the other three hitting a district bordering Poland.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian attacks were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and Russia’s Bryansk province, which borders Ukraine.

Russia continues airstrikes, missile strike

The Ukrainian military additionally said in its regular update on Saturday morning (March 18) that Russian forces over the previous 24 hours launched 34 airstrikes, one missile strike, and 57 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

The Facebook update said that falling debris hit the southern Kherson province, damaging seven houses and a kindergarten.

According to the Ukrainian statement, Russia is continuing to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east. Russia was focusing attacks on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province. Pavlo Kyrylenko, regional Governor of the Donetsk province, said one person was killed and three wounded when Russia shelled 11 towns and villages in the province on Friday (March 17).

Further west, Russian rockets hit a residential area overnight Friday (March 17) in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional capital of the partially-occupied province of the same name.

No casualties were reported, but houses were damaged and a catering establishment destroyed, Anatoliy Kurtev of the Zaporizhzhia City Council said.

ICC issues arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes

The International Criminal Court said on Friday (March 17) that it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine, together with Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

It is the first time the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The move was immediately dismissed by Moscow and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.

Its practical implications, however, could be limited as the chances of Putin facing trial at the ICC are highly unlikely because Moscow does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction or extradite its nationals.

Russia likely to widen conscription

UK military officials said on Saturday (March 18) that Russia was likely to widen conscription. In its latest intelligence update, the U.K. defence ministry said that deputies in the Russian Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, introduced a bill on Monday (March 13) to change the conscription age for men to 21-30, from the current 18-27.

The ministry said that, at the moment, many men aged 18-21 claim exemption from military service because they are in higher education. The change would mean that they would eventually still have to serve. It said the law would likely be passed and come into force in January 2024.

