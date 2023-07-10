Putin met Wagner Group chief Prigozhin days after failed mutiny

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President had a meeting with Yevgeny Prigozhin after the Wagner Group chief had raised a banner of revolt

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after a short-lived rebellion by the mercenary chief and his private army, the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday (July 10) in Kyiv.

According to Peskov, the three-hour meeting took place June 29, which also involved commanders from the military company Prigozhin founded.

Wagner Group mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. Prigozhin has a long-simmering conflict with Russia’s top military brass, which on June 24 culminated in an armed mutiny in which he led his fighters into Russia.

Prigozhin ended the mutiny after a deal was brokered for him to be exiled in Belarus.