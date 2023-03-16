Passengers stranded at Hong Kong airport as systems outage stalls check-in

Reports said the outage forced authorities to stall registration for check-in at several rows of the airport

Scores of flyers at the Hong Kong airport were stranded after computer services broke down on Thursday (March 16), delaying their flights, reports said.

While footage on the internet showed passengers standing in long queues with their baggage, waiting for clearance to board their flights, the Airport Authority told the media that it could not immediately verify details and was preparing a statement on the incident.

According to TVB, the outage forced airport authorities to stall registration for check-in at several rows of the airport.

A report in Reuters quoting South China Morning Post said that Cathay Pacific Airways, was the most affected by the outage.

The outage was unprecedented with the Hong Kong international airport being one of the efficient in the region. Pre-COVID, the airport, was among the busiest international hubs, recording almost 71 million passenger footfalls in 2019.