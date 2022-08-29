Pakistan takes stock as death toll from flood crosses 1,000

Authorities assessing loss to the economy, which could run into billions of rupees, says Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

The death toll from the devastating floods in Pakistan crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday after 119 people died of deluge-related incidents across the country in 24 hours.

According to agency reports, floods triggered by torrential rains since June 14 have wreaked havoc on the country, inundating a vast swathe of flat land in the south and southwest. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday that 119 people had died in the previous 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the country.

“So far, 1,033 people have died and 1,527 persons injured across Pakistan,” the NDMA. Of this, 76 deaths were reported in Sindh province in the last 24 hours, it added. Over 70 persons were injured across the country, it further said. At least 347 people died in Sindh, 238 in Balochistan, 226 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 168 in Punjab, 38 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 15 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and one person was killed in Islamabad.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people fled their homes in northern Pakistan after a fast-rising river destroyed a major bridge. Floods have destroyed 3,451.5 km of road, swept away 147 bridges, destroyed 170 shops, and partially or fully damaged about 9,49,858 houses.

Assessing loss, says PM Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said authorities have been assessing loss to the economy, which could run into billions of rupees. The UN Nations is expected to issue a flash appeal of over $160 million on August 30 to support Pakistan.

Meanwhile, over 100 people were booked under terrorism charges in Pakistan’s Sindh province after they attacked police personnel, pelted stones and damaged public properties during a visit by Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to a flood-hit area.

Sharif, along with Bhutto, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers on Friday visited Sukkur district to assess the flood situation and interacted with displaced families in relief camps. During their visit to a relief camp, rain-affected families from different areas blocked some roads against the administration’s failure to drain out stagnant rainwater.

Cricket board gesture

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday said it will donate a substantial part of its gate money earnings from the T20 series against England towards the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for flood victims.

A PCB official said the board will calculate the expected earnings from gate money in the series and then donate a substantial amount by next week, which will later be reconciled when the series is held.

On Sunday, the Pakistan cricket team donned black armbands in a clash against India in the Asia Cup 2022, in order to stand with the flood victims.

“Pakistan cricket team will wear black armbands in their first match of ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 against India today to express their solidarity and support for the flood affectees across the country,” said a statement read by PCB.