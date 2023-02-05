Pakistan: Massive blast in Quetta; militant group TTP claims responsibility

The explosion took place near a checkpoint in Quetta of Pakistan’s Balochistan province; at least five people are reported to be injured

A huge bomb explosion in Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has reportedly injured at least five people. Zeeshan Ahmed, who is leading the rescue operation, told Dawn.com, a Pakistani website, that the injured persons have been moved to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

According to Dawn, the blast took place near the FC Mussa checkpoint on Sunday (February 5) morning.

Police haven’t issued any statement, but the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. It said in a statement released on Sunday that the blast targeted security officials.

Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU — The Balochistan Post – English (@TBPEnglish) February 5, 2023

The explosion came within days of another ghastly terrorist attack — a suicide blast — in the Peshawar Police Lines area that took nearly 80 lives, mostly cops.

The TTP, which is ideologically linked to the Taliban, executed more than 100 attacks last year, “most of which happened after August when the group’s peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter”, said Dawn. Last month alone, 134 people lost their lives and 254 received injuries in around 44 militant attacks across the country.