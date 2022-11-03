Pakistan: Imran Khan shot at; says PM Shehbaz behind ‘murder attempt’

An unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying Khan during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, but he is out of danger, said media reports

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was injured on Thursday (November 3) after an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan’s Punjab province, but he is out of danger, said media reports.

Footage of the firing. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march. Geo TV footage showed 70-year-old Khan being hit in the right leg.

He has been shifted to a hospital and he is out of danger, the channel had said. ARY News which is considered as a mouthpiece of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that Khan was out of danger.

Advertisement

Also Read: Pakistan’s supreme court asks ex-PM Imran Khan to explain violation of courts order

Imran Khan alleged that the current prime minister, interior minister and an army general plotted the failed “assassination attempt” on him, his close aide said in a video statement.

In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack. It added that a suspect had been arrested.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar, in a video statement, said that party chairman Khan had named three suspects who could be behind the attack. “Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf…He said that he believes three people – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal (Naseer) – were involved in the attack on him,” Umar said. He said they should be immediately removed from their current positions.

Earlier, Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan’s party, told ARY News that a bullet hit Khan’s leg. He said six people were injured in the attack and two were apparently seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

“Khan is being taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he received a bullet injury,” Umar said, adding that Khan’s opponent could not see Pakistan being transformed.

Also Read: Imran Khan challenges Pakistan’s Election Commissions disqualification ruling

(With inputs from agencies)