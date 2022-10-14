Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets World Bank President David Malpass

The minister also met in Washington, the Counselor to the US Secretary Treasury on International Affairs David Lipton

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday (October 13) held a meeting with World Bank President David Malpass.

The minister also met in Washington the Counselor to the US Secretary Treasury on International Affairs David Lipton. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan was also present during the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had a very productive meeting with President World Bank @DavidMalpassWBG. The Minister thanked President World Bank for continued support to Pakistan, particularly for meeting the floods challenges and pic.twitter.com/jYO6svISVk — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 14, 2022

Others present in the meeting were IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh; Vice President SAR, World Bank Martin Raiser; Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha and Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Mr. Martin Raiser, Vice President SAR, World Bank and his team today. He appreciated the WB for providing additional financial and technical support for managing the challenge posed by the floods. pic.twitter.com/EgtnbTVin0 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 14, 2022

Dar who reached Washington on Thursday (October 13) and will participate in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The Minister would be meeting the heads of different financial institutions and countries during his stay in the US.

The Pakistan finance minister in a tweet extended his gratitude to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support provided to Pakistan for macroeconomic stabilisation and assured the government’s commitment to the implementation of the fund’s program.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a very productive meeting with Ms. Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy MD IMF. Minister thanked the IMF for excellent support extended to Pakistan for macroeconomic stabilization and assured of the Govt's commitment to implement IMF program. pic.twitter.com/fWDXAfR84z — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 13, 2022

Recently, on October 8, World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine had said the bank was allocating funds worth $2 billion for emergency operations in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The World Bank country director had later informed that around $1.5 billion funds would be mobilised to Pakistan in 2022 due to the emergency situation.

The Pakistan Finance minister had welcomed Benhassine, his team’s decision. “The present government is committed to set the economy on a sustainable and inclusive growth path,” he had said. He had also informed about the devastations caused by the recent floods in the country.