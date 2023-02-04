Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over ‘sacrilegious’ content

Wikipedia Foundation said, “On Friday, February 3, 2023, Pakistan’s Telecommunications Authority blocked Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects. The Wikimedia Foundation calls on Pakistan to restore access to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects in the country immediately."

In a statement, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it has “degraded” Wikipedia services in the country on account of not blocking/removing “sacrilegious” contents.

“Wikipedia was approached for blocking/removal of the said contents by issuing a notice under applicable law and court order(s). An opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority.

“Given the intentional failure on part of the platform to comply with the directions of PTA, the services of Wikipedia have been degraded for 48 hours with the direction to block/remove the reported contents. In case of non-compliance by Wikipedia the platform will be blocked within Pakistan,” PTA said.

The restoration of the services of Wikipedia will be considered subject to blocking/removal of the reported “unlawful” contents, it stated.

“PTA is committed to ensuring a safe online experience to all Pakistani citizens according to local laws,” it added.

Wikipedia’s response

Responding to Pakistan’s ban, Wikipedia Foundation, in a statement, said, “On Friday, February 3, 2023, Pakistan’s Telecommunications Authority blocked Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects. The Wikimedia Foundation calls on Pakistan to restore access to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects in the country immediately.

“The Wikimedia Foundation believes that access to knowledge is a human right. Wikipedia is the world’s largest online encyclopedia, and the main source of trusted information for millions. It’s an ever-growing record of history, and gives people from all backgrounds the opportunity to contribute to everyone’s understanding of their religion, heritage, and culture.”

It added, “In Pakistan, English Wikipedia receives more than 50 million pageviews per month, followed by Urdu and Russian Wikipedias. There is also a sizable and engaged community of editors in Pakistan that contribute historical and educational content. A block of Wikipedia in Pakistan denies the fifth most populous nation in the world access to the largest free knowledge repository. If it continues, it will also deprive everyone access to Pakistan’s knowledge, history, and culture.”

In the past, Pakistan had blocked social media giants Facebook and YouTube over content deemed blasphemous.

In December 2020, the PTA issued notices to Wikipedia and Google Inc for disseminating “sacrilegious” content, while the country blocked YouTube from 2012 to 2016.

Pakistan also blocked the video-sharing app TikTok several times in recent years over its failure to stop posting indecent and immoral content.

