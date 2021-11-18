Now you can repair your own iPhone or Mac. Check out the details

Apple is launching an online store for self-service repairs early next year, which will have more than 200 individual parts and tools for making the most common repairs on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13

Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software.

The company said on Wednesday (November 17) that it would enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and eventually some Mac computers, to get access to genuine Apple parts and tools for consumer repairs.

The shift reflects a strengthening right to repair movement embraced by President Joe Biden, which affects everything from smartphones to vehicles including cars and tractors. It is a reaction to the infusion of software into more everyday products and the practices of manufacturers, who have increasingly made those products difficult and often expensive to repair.

Apple is launching an online store for self-service repairs early next year and said that the store would have more than 200 individual parts and tools for making the most common repairs on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It will initially be focused on do-it-yourself fixes to screens, batteries and displays, which Apple previously resisted and cited concerns about safety, such as faulty battery replacements that could damage a device.

