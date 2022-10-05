New Hindu temple opens in Dubai’s Jebel Ali

The worship village in Jebel Ali now houses nine religious shrines, including seven churches, the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara, and the new Hindu house of worship. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was organised in the main prayer hall.

A majestic new Hindu temple that blends Indian and Arabic architecture designs has been inaugurated in Dubai in Jebel Ali Village, with a powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony.

Located in a neighbourhood referred to as the emirates worship village, the temple formally opened its doors to worshippers across the UAE on Tuesday (October 4).

“Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence & Amb @sunjaysudhir inaugurated the new Hindu Temple in Dubai. On the occasion, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir thanked the UAE Government for their support to the 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE,” the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted.

Also read: UAE residents throng to get first glimpse of new Hindu temple in Dubai

Advertisement

A powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony, bringing together people from various faiths, marked the official opening ceremony, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

Amb @sunjaysudhir – It is welcome news for the Indian community that The Hindu Temple is being inaugurated today in Dubai. It will serve religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in 🇦🇪”

The new temple is located adjoining the Gurudwara which was opened in 2012. pic.twitter.com/DWcoRIwwGI — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 4, 2022

Priests chanted Om shanti shanti Om in a peace salutation and musicians playing the tabla and dhol Indian drums greeted people as they entered.

The worship village in Jebel Ali now houses nine religious shrines, including seven churches, the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara, and the new Hindu house of worship.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was organised in the main prayer hall.

Sheikh Nahyan was joined by Ambassador Sudhir, CEO of the social regulatory and licensing agency for the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dr Omar Al Muthanna and trustee of the Hindu Temple Dubai, Raju Shroff.

Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, director-general of the Community Development Authority, was also present at the event.

Also read: Jaishankar describes Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple as symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony

Over 200 dignitaries, including the heads of diplomatic missions, religious leaders of several faiths, business owners and Indian community members were also present at the glittering opening ceremony.

Sudhir said: “It is welcome news for the Indian community that a new Hindu temple is being inaugurated in Dubai today. The temples opening serves the religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in the UAE.

“The new temple is adjoining a Gurudwara, which was opened in 2012. We are honoured that Sheikh Nahayan inaugurated the new Hindu temple in Dubai. We thank the graciousness and generosity of the Dubai Government for providing land for the temple and facilitating its construction,” the Indian envoy said.

Plans to construct the 70,000-square-foot house of worship were announced in 2020, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic struck the city.

The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spires and striking lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.

Pre-registration is required to visit the temple and devotees can register online before arrival.

By the end of the year, there will be a spacious community centre where Hindu ceremonies, rituals and prayers can take place, including weddings.

The temple is open daily from 6.30 am until 8.30 pm, with its doors open to the public from today, Wednesday, October 5, a report in the National newspaper said.

More than 900 tonnes of steel, 6,000 cubic metres of concrete and 1,500 square metres of marble were used to construct the temple. The main prayer hall is about 5,000 sq ft and can accommodate about 1,500 people at one time, it said.

Shiekh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence & Amb @sunjaysudhir inaugurated the new Hindu Temple in Dubai. On the occasion, Ambassador thanked the UAE Government for their support to the 3.5 million strong Indian diaspora in the UAE. @uaetolerance pic.twitter.com/A3SmaaiLDT — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 4, 2022

(With Agency inputs)