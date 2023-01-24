Music streaming company Spotify to lay off 600 workers

Daniel Ek, the CEO, said the layoffs were part of an organizational restructure, with a view to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and speed up decision-making

Spotify Technology, the world’s largest music streaming company, has announced that it will lay off 6 per cent of its global workforce. During its last earnings report, the company had reported that it had 9,800 full-time employees, which would mean that about 600 employees will lose their jobs.

The company’s CEO, Daniel Ek, made the announcement in a memo to the staff on Monday (January 23).

This makes Spotify the latest tech company to downsize amid fears of a looming recession that has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The number of employees who have lost their jobs in the major technology companies in recent months seems to have crossed 2,00,000.

Daniel Ek said the layoffs were part of an organisational restructuring, with a view to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and speed up decision-making. "As part of this effort, and to bring our costs more in line, we've made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our number of employees," he wrote.