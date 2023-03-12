Mike Pence: Trump will be “held accountable” by history for the Capitol attack

According to a statement made by the ex-Vice President of the United States, Donald Trump's careless language put his loved ones and all those present at the Capitol that day in danger.

On Saturday, former US Vice President Mike Pence reportedly stated that Donald Trump would be held responsible by history for his involvement in the 2021 assault on the US Capitol. This was reported by various media outlets in the US.

These comments are expected to further strain the already tense relationship between the former allies, who have been at odds since Pence declined to support Trump’s attempts to reverse the 2020 election outcome and remain in office.

During the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, which is a formal event organized by journalists and attended by prominent politicians, Vice President Pence gave a speech acknowledging that President Trump’s actions were incorrect.

“Trump will be head accountable”

Pence stated that he did not have the authority to overturn the election, and that Trump’s careless words put his family and others in danger during the Capitol riots.

According to several media outlets, Pence also expressed his belief that Trump will be held accountable for his actions by history.

As a result of the riots, some of the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, threatened to harm Pence, prompting him to quickly seek a safe location.

Pence to run for President?

It has been reported that former President Trump has announced his plans to run for president in the 2024 elections, while Vice President Pence has hinted that he may also compete against Trump for the Republican nomination.

Typically, the Gridiron Dinner is an event characterized by humour, skits, and musical performances, and Pence had originally intended to engage in some light-hearted banter.

During the event, Vice President Pence made a surprising statement in which he stated that he would fully support the Republican candidate for president in the 2024 elections, but only if it turned out to be him. His critical remarks directed towards Trump were not anticipated at the Gridiron Dinner.

Was at the dinner and can confirm @Mike_Pence definitely caught the room by surprise—lots of dropped jaws. https://t.co/Pyyhe2GGNq — Maryam Mujica (@MaryamM) March 12, 2023

According to Maryam Mujica, a former State Department official, who posted on Twitter, Pence’s comments caused quite a stir among the attendees, with many expressing shock and surprise.