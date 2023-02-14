Medical, critical care equipment dispatched to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

India has sent relief material worth Rs 7 crore to Turkey and Syria where a devastating earthquake has claimed thousands of lives

India has sent emergency relief material comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment valued at over Rs 7 crore to quake-hit Turkey and Syria, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the efforts of the ministry in providing emergency relief material to Turkey and Syria, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “India is providing assistance to the two countries in the spirit of its age-old tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

On February 6, three truck loads of relief materials were arranged at the Hindon air base comprising life-saving emergency medicines and protective items within 12 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

The 5,945-tonne emergency relief material included 27 life-saving medicines, two kinds of protective items and three categories of critical care equipment, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, the statement said.

On February 10, a bigger lot of relief materials was arranged for both Turkey and Syria. The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items weighing 7.3 tonnes, valued at Rs 1.4 crore while relief materials sent for Turkey included 14 types of medical and critical care equipment, valued at Rs 4 crore, it said.