Latest Banksy mural appears in Ukraine, on a building destroyed by Russia

Graffiti artist Banksy has unveiled his latest mural. It is on the facade of a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Borodyanka.

The artwork shows a gymnast doing a handstand. The town of Borodyanka survived weeks of Russian operation before being liberated by Ukrainian troops in April 2022.

Pictures of the mural appeared on Banksy’s Instagram account on Saturday morning. His post confirmed rumours about his presence in Ukraine.

Though several murals in Banksy’s signature style have cropped up around Kyiv in the last few days, none have been officially claimed by the artist.

One such mural, which appeared in Irpin, shows a woman in a leotard, waving a ribbon. Another discovered in Borodyanka shows a child flipping a grown man during a judo match.

⚡️Photojournalist Ed Ram published a photo of other graffiti made in Irpin and Borodianka. The work is done in the technique of Banksy. However, the artist himself has not yet commented on these photos. ⚡ @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/jXavshAQzP — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 11, 2022

Banksy’s identity remains a mystery. He has been active since the 1990s, often using his fame to bring people’s attention to areas of conflicts.

The anonymous street artist and political activist has created artwork in Palestine as well.