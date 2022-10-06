Kidnapped Sikh family, including 8-month baby, found dead in California

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday (October 5) that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: "Our worst fears have been confirmed."

The sheriff of Merced County in California said a baby girl and three other Sikh family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead.

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of San Francisco.

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help in locating the four missing persons.

BREAKING NEWS – KIDNAPPING INVESTIGATION THREE ADULTS & 8-MONTH BABY The Merced County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in locating four missing persons. Read more here: https://t.co/BXJI1QNghY pic.twitter.com/7KmhNP36nY — Merced County Sheriff’s Office (@MercedSheriff) October 4, 2022

“Aroohi and her mother Jasleen Kaur (27) and father Jasdeep Singh (36) were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59. The Baby’s Uncle Amandeep Singh (39) was also taken against his will with the other family members,” police had said.

