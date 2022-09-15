Japan’s stunning train ride through Maple canopy has riders in awe

To enjoy the majestic view, it switches off its internal lights and starts moving at a slower pace

Train journeys are a great way to experience nature in all its uniqueness. One can come across some of the most aesthetic landscapes while on a train journey.

Japan has taken the whole experience to another level, by changing the train’s speed and internal illumination to help passengers make the most of the view.

Japan’s Eizan Electric Train daily passes through a lane of 280 Maple trees. The lane known as the ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’, is located near the mountain valley in northern Kyoto.

Also Read: Sibi George appointed India’s next ambassador to Japan

Advertisement

To the passenger’s surprise, once the train reaches the lane, it switches off its internal lights and starts moving at a slower pace. As a result, the train’s passengers are able to fully enjoy the view.

The ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’ is worth a visit in the autumn season, which lasts from mid-September to early December. During autumn, Maple trees are at their full bounty, showcasing beautiful red and yellow leaves.

A video of the view was first posted by a Twitter user, Taras Grescoe (@grescoe) on Tuesday (September 13). It has since gone viral, with various users reposting Grescoe’s tweet.

Also Read: Rajnath stresses on need to expand Indo-Japan partnership in defence equipment, tech cooperation

Taras Grescoe, wrote: “This is stunning! To allow riders to better view autumn leaves, the driver of this Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line switches off the lights so passengers can better view this “Maple Tunnel” outside #Kyoto. Another reason to love #Japan’s rail culture.”

This is stunning! To allow riders to better view autumn leaves, the driver of this Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line switches off the lights so passengers can better view this "Maple Tunnel" outside #Kyoto. Another reason to love #Japan's rail culture. pic.twitter.com/EKM6mcqM76 — Taras Grescoe 🚇 (@grescoe) September 13, 2022

Various Twitter users commented on the post. One user @DianeLU10 wrote: “How wonderful! Great appreciation of beauty and nature! It is such a pleasant integration of appreciating your environment.”

How wonderful! Great appreciation of beauty and nature! It is such a pleasant integration of appreciating your environment. ❤️❤️💖 — Di& Lu (@DianeLu10) September 13, 2022

Another user @foot_notes_pod commented: “It’s almost like maybe transportation could be an enjoyable part of life that enables us to be present with our community and our surroundings, rather than something we grunt our way through as quickly as possible.”

it's almost like maybe transportation could be an enjoyable part of life that enables us to be present with our community and our surroundings, rather than something we grunt our way through as quickly as possible 🥹 🥹 🥹 — Lily Linke (@foot_notes_pod) September 13, 2022

Some Twitter users, however, were freaked out by the incident. A Twitter user @sarahgrohmusic wrote: “As a woman, I immediately freaked out. You are living in a fantasy world if you think this is safe. Nice trees!”