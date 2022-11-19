Iranian protestors set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s ancestral home

The fire at his ancestral home comes amidst protests against his successor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his hardline clerical rule.

Iranian protestors set fire to the ancestral home of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic Republic’s founder. Social media videos show a part of the structure in Khomein being set ablaze by the protestors.

A video posted on Twitter showed protestors cheering as the building is set on fire.

The post’s caption read: “Protesters have burned down the house in which Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran’s Islamist regime, was born in. The house, in the city of Khomein, has been a museum for the past 30 years. Now it is charcoal. The protesters are increasing in strength.”

Protesters have burned down the house in which Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of #Iran's Islamist regime, was born in. The house, in the city of Khomein, has been a museum for the past 30 years. Now it's charcoal. The protests are increasing in strength…#mahsaami̇ni̇ pic.twitter.com/WBMB8NczTs — Stepan Gronk (@StepanGronk) November 19, 2022

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was the leader of Iran’s Islamic revolution in 1979. He served as Iran’s first supreme leader. He died in 1989.

The fire at his ancestral home comes amidst protests against his successor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his hardline clerical rule. The protests began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Iran on Thursday (November 17) said that five members of Iran’s security forces were killed in the latest unrest.

Fresh demonstrations were sparked on Friday, following the funerals for young Iranians said to have been killed by the security forces.