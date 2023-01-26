Indian Republic Day celebrated in Jaffna

India’s Republic Day and Independence Day were celebrated in Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority north until the ethnic conflict erupted.

India’s 74th Republic Day was celebrated on Thursday at the Indian consulate in Sri Lanka’s northern town of Jaffna.

Consul General Raakesh Natraj hoisted the Indian flag amidst a large gathering of Indians and Sri Lankans, mainly Tamils, media reports said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police took part in the function.

The Madurai-born Natraj then interacted with and exchanged greetings with the visitors. The Indian consulate is located at Nallur in the heart of Jaffna.

Advertisement

Jaffna tradition

India’s Republic Day and Independence Day were traditionally celebrated in Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority north until the region was enveloped by ethnic conflict.

A long ago, most Tamil homes used to exhibit framed photographs of Indian national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru.