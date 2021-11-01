India makes a mark at COP-26: PM Modi makes Big Five pledges

The Prime Minister said so far all climate finance promises had been empty ones and developed countries must ensure 1 trillion dollar climate finance at the earliest.

India will achieve net-zero* carbon emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at the COP-26 summit at Glasgow on Monday (November 1).

Speaking at the summit, Modi said, “India will reduce 1 billion tonne of carbon emissions from total projected emissions by 2030. India will also reduce carbon intensity by 45%. It’s the need of the hour to put pressure on those countries that have failed to deliver on their promises about climate finance.”

Modi asserted that India is the only country that is delivering in “letter and spirit” the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

With 17 % of global population, India is responsible for just 5 per cent of emissions, Modi said, adding the country’s contribution to climate change mitigation has far outstripped its role in emissions.

Modi said that India is working very hard on tackling climate change-related issues.

Calling for lifestyle changes, Modi said that environmentally conscious lifestyle choices can go a long way in tackling climate change.

The Prime Minister reiterated that developed nations must fulfil the promised $1 trillion as climate finance, saying this should be tracked the same way as climate mitigation.

“India expects developed countries to make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments,” Modi said.

Delivering the National Statement at the @COP26 Summit in Glasgow. https://t.co/SdKi5LBQNM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

The Prime Minister said so far all climate finance promises had been empty ones and developed countries must ensure 1 trillion dollar climate finance at the earliest.

“In the midst of this brainstorming on climate change, I would like to present five “Amrit Tatav” on behalf of India,” Modi said.

Here are the five statements that Modi described as “panchamrit ki saugat”.

India will take its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 India will meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030 India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonne by 2030 India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45 per cent by by 2030 India will achieve the target of net-zero emissions by 2070.

Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night from Rome, was received by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres upon his arrival at the summit venue.

Modi was then seen interacting animatedly with Johnson and Guterres.

“Together for our planet! PM @narendramodi received by UK PM @BorisJohnson and UN Secretary General @antonioguterres as he arrives at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the World Leaders Summit of @COP26, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.