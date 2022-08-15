India gifts Dornier 228 maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lankan Navy

According to Sri Lankan officials, during the Defence Dialogue between India and Sri Lanka in January 2018, Sri Lanka had sought the possibility of obtaining two Dornier Reconnaissance Aircraft from India to enhance the island nation’s maritime surveillance capabilities

India gifted a Dornier 228 maritime surveillance aircraft to the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday (August 15) at a ceremony in Colombo.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe was also present at the handing-over ceremony.

The aircraft was handed over to the Sri Lankan Navy by the Vice Chief of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade who is currently on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka.

Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay accompanied the Admiral to the ceremony at the Sri Lankan Airforce base in Katunayake, adjoining the Colombo international airport.

“Security of India and Srilanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation. Gifting of Dornier 228 is India’s latest contribution to this cause,” Baglay said at the handing over event.

“Ceremonial welcome for #India’s latest gift to the people of #SriLanka in the august presence of President H.E @RW_UNP and other dignitaries. Dornier 228 Aircraft which was handed over to @airforcelk will add to 🇱🇰’s security,” Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted with pictures.

India-Sri Lanka Defence Dialogue

According to Sri Lankan officials, during the Defence Dialogue between India and Sri Lanka in January 2018, Sri Lanka had sought the possibility of obtaining two Dornier Reconnaissance Aircraft from India to enhance the island nation’s maritime surveillance capabilities.

Fifteen Sri Lankan Airforce crew members specially trained in India for four months will be responsible for flying and maintaining the aircraft.

The 15-member team consists of pilots, observers, engineering officers and technicians. They will be supervised by the government of India technical team attached to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

The team’s work would comprise supervision of aircraft, airframe, aircraft support equipment, ground support equipment and relevant documents. They would also ascertain the serviceability of all assets.