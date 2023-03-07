Imran Khan jumped wall, hid in neighbour’s house to escape arrest, says Pakistan minister

Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah's statement comes in the wake of Islamabad police’s efforts to arrest Imran Khan after they arrived at his residence in Lahore on Sunday (March 5). However, they had to return without arresting him

To avoid being arrested, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan jumped over his residence’s wall and evaded the police by hiding in his neighbour’s house, claimed Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah.

According to news reports quoting the News International, minister Rana Sanaullah addressed a press conference in which he said that the police team which had gone to arrest Imran Khan had to return empty-handed after they encountered a lot of drama. Further, he said that rumours suggested that Khan allegedly jumped into his neighbour’s house and surfaced again after some time from somewhere and gave a “huge” speech.

Sanaullah’s statement comes in the wake of Islamabad Police’s efforts to arrest Imran Khan after they arrived at his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore on Sunday (March 5) for that purpose. However, according to the News International report, the police had to return without arresting him as Imran Khan told them he “wasn’t home”.

Also read: Toshakhana case: Court rejects Imran Khan’s plea against arrest warrant

Advertisement

Calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief a “shameless man”, Sanaullah said this is not what Imran Khan should have done. The police had gone there to inform him about the court’s orders. However, Sanaullah also affirmed that the police will take him into custody immediately once the authorities ask him to be presented before the court.

Sanaullah denied that the government is keen to arrest Imran Khan and they would accept it if the court acquits the PTI leader. But, he pointed out that Khan should appear before the court. Imran Khan is accused of misusing authority while he was in power in connection with the Toshakhana gifts.

Also read: Police visit Imran Khan’s home in Pakistan to arrest him, unable to locate him

On February 28, Imran Khan was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant by the additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal for consistently refusing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana gifts case. Meanwhile, a local court in Islamabad turned down Imran Khan’s plea to suspend his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case. The order said that the warrant had been issued for Imran’s appearance in the trial.