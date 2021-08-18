Hosting Afghan President Ghani on humanitarian grounds: UAE

The statement did not specify where exactly Ghani's location is

Amid conflicting reports about the whereabouts of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (some reports said he is in Tajikistan, some said Oman), the United Arab Emirates says it will host Ghani and his family “on humanitarian grounds”.

Also read: Afghanistan crisis: Karzai meets leader of powerful Taliban faction

Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban stormed Kabul. The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not specify where exactly Ghani’s location was.

Advertisement

The UAE is one of three nations, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which recognised the previous Taliban regime, which ruled from 1996 to 2001.

(With Agency inputs)