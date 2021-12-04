Here’s why George Clooney turned down a 35$ mn acting offer

The actor rejected the offer from an airline on grounds of ethics as he thought the country the company was associated with was “questionable at times”

Giving fans a peek at his ethical side, American actor and director George Clooney has revealed that he turned down an offer of $35 million for a day’s work for an airline advertisement, fearing it may rob him off his sleep.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Clooney said he discussed about the offer with his wife Amal and decided it was not worth his peace of mind.

The actor said the company was associated with “a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.”

Clooney, a recipient of two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards is currently promoting his upcoming film The Tender Bar, which he has directed. The film stars Ben Affleck, Daniel Ranieri and Tye Sheridan. The plot revolves round the life of a boy who tries to get a replacement for his missing father among patrons at his uncle’s bar.

“The whole country (the US) for the last five years, has been engaged in hate and anger, and I’ve been part of it at times. I’ve been angry, and this was such a kind of story. It’s such a gentle film, and I wanted to be a part of that, and I thought,” Clooney told The Guardian.

The film which was premiered at the London Film Festival on October 10 is slated for a limited release in UK on December 17. It will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, 2022 onwards.

The actor, who does not star in the film, is slated to fly to Australia to shoot for Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise where he is cast opposite Julia Roberts.

Speaking how there aren’t many roles that catches his fancy these days, Clooney says he would rather focus on living well than ‘looking silly’.

“In general, there just aren’t that many great parts – and look, I don’t have to act. My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said: I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don’t book ourselves silly.’ So, part of it is just us making sure we live our lives,” he was quoted as saying.