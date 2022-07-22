At Disney parks, ‘Fairy Godmother’ changed for gender-neutral title

The employees who were earlier called “Fairy Godmothers in Training”, will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices”

Disney recently announced that the word “Fairy Godmother” would be replaced with a more gender-neutral title in its theme park costume boutiques to make the place more accessible for those employees who do not identify as females.

The employees who were earlier called “Fairy Godmothers in Training”, will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices”.

The announcement was made on the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World (WDW) Resort website. The websites said that Mouse House is saying goodbye to “Fairy Godmother” title at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques.

“The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney Parks have been a long time tradition for families to bring their children to get dressed & styled as their favorite Disney characters. But there will be a slight change coming to the famous Boutique,” Disney said.

“Disney will continue their efforts at being more inclusive with all guests & cast members by renaming the Boutique cast members to ‘Fairy God Mother’s Apprentices’ rather than ‘Fairy Godmothers in training’. This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” it added.

The boutique’s services have currently been closed; they will reopen on August 25 after being closed for over two years due to COVID-19.

What is a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique?

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques are stores in Disneyland and Disney World that provide magical makeovers for children in the age group 3-12. The children are transformed into princesses or knights depending on their preference. Other fun services are also available at the boutique.

Why a title change?

According to a Disney blog, “Streaming the Magic”, the title replacement will enable cast members who might not identify as females to be a part of the process of dressing and styling children without having to refer to themselves as female Disney characters.