Users of Twitter noticed the "doge" meme on the web version of the site on Monday (April 3)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is back with a new surprise. He has replaced the symbolic blue bird logo of the micro-blogging site on the web version with the “doge” meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

However, the blue bird logo continues to feature on Twitter’s mobile app.

Twitter users noticed the “doge” meme on the web version of the site on Monday (April 3).

Musk has had a particular affinity for the “doge” meme (the face of a Shiba Inu), which is part of the logo of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Dogecoin was actually created as a joke in 2013, until Musk started promoting it.

Advertisement

Musk shared the screenshot of a Twitter conversation he had with an anonymous account on March 26, 2022 where the latter asked Musk to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a “doge”. Posting it on his Twitter account, Musk wrote, “As promised.”

In March 2022, before beginning his bid to buy Twitter, Elon Musk had tweeted, “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”

Also read: Elon Musk introduces new ‘Twitter CEO’; internet can’t stop ROFLing

@WSBChairman had responded, “Just buy Twitter”, and the interaction shown in the above tweet ensued.

Musk also shared a hilarious post on his account of the “doge” meme as the driver of a car being accosted by a police officer who is looking at his driver’s licence that has the blue bird logo as his photo. The “doge” tells the officer that it is an old photo.

Musk, who bought Twitter last year, is a big fan of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency and was mainly instrumental in making it popular. The value of Dogecoin is said to have gone up by more than 20 per cent after the “doge” meme replaced the blue bird on Twitter’s web version on Monday (April 3).

In February 2023, Musk famously appointed his pet dog, “Floki”, as Twitter’s new CEO. He tweeted a picture of Floki sitting on the CEO’s chair, with the caption, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing. So much better than that other guy! He is great with numbers, and has style.”

The world can look forward to more such stunts from the maverick owner of Tesla and Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)