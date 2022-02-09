Dutch to ‘deliver’ eggs on Bezos’s yacht if heritage bridge is dismantled

Rotterdam municipal authorities confirmed last week that it will temporarily dismantle the 140-year-old Koningshaven Bridge for the $485 million vessel to pass

The residents of Rotterdam in The Netherlands plan to throw eggs at Jeff Bezos’ superyacht if local authorities go ahead with dismantling a historic bridge to allow the yacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to pass by.

Rotterdam municipal authorities confirmed last week that it will temporarily dismantle the 140-year-old Koningshaven Bridge for the $485 million vessel to pass.

Since it is the only way to reach sea, Bezos requested the local council to remove the central section of the bridge, a spokesman for the mayor of Rotterdam said. He said the jobs created by the construction of the vessel prompted the plan, and promised the bridge would be rebuilt in its current form. The cost of dismantling and reassembling will be paid by Bezos, added the spokesman.

The pricey luxury yacht is being built by Dutch firm Oceanco. It is about 417ft (127m) long and too tall to pass under the bridge.

The Koningshaven Bridge was built in 1878 and was rebuilt after being bombed by the Germans during World War II.

Locals are not happy with the council’s decision because it had renovated the iconic bridge in 2017 that promised it would never again dismantle it.

A resident, Pablo Strormann, has created a Facebook event inviting people to egg the superyacht. Strormann told to Dutch news outlet BN DeStem that about 4,000 people have already committed to join the event while 13,000 more have shown “interest” in attending the event.

Strormann told BN DeStem: “I’m a Rotterdammer and I think people with a lot of money should realise that they can’t get everything.” “With this call [to egg the superyacht] we make our voice heard in a playful way,” he added.