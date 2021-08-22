Daughter stranded with toddler near Kabul airport: Woman’s plea for rescue

The woman's 32-year-old daughter, married to an Afghan citizen, has been waiting for India to escort her and her son out of the country safely

Hundreds of Indians, including women and children, worried for their safety post the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, await India to evacuate them from the war-torn country. While many have already been flown back home by Indian Air Force flights, others lie low and wait their turn while spending anxious hours in community shelters

One of them is a 32-year-old woman who is stranded in Kabul with her two-year-old son. The mother of the stranded woman has shared the plight of her daughter and grandson in an interaction with NDTV.

The 32-year-old, married to an Afghan citizen, has been waiting for India to escort her and her son out of the country safely.

“They were asked by people in the Indian Embassy three days ago to come to the (Kabul) airport without any luggage. For three days they were accommodated in a wedding hall near the airport and asked not to step out,” the woman’s mother told NDTV.

The wedding hall was packed with another 250-300 Indians, who shared the same anxiety as the woman.

“Last night, around 12, they were again taken in a bus to the airport. They all waited on the bus till 11 this morning. Then the Taliban came and took away around 150 of them,” she said.

“My son-in-law lives nearby. He called in his younger brother and managed to take my daughter away from there,” the woman said.

She said her daughter and grandson have been on the road since and await outside the Kabul airport hoping for a rescue call.

“In a way, she has been on the road for the past three days…There is no milk for the child. There is no water to drink,” told the distressed grandmother of the two-year-old to NDTV.

The distressed grandmother has urged the Indian government to bring back her daughter to India safety.