Covaxin-takers can enter US from Nov 8, WHO approval applies

Travellers vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can enter the United States from November 8, the American government said on Thursday (November 4), on the occasion of Diwali, a day after the WHO approved Emergency Use Listing Approval.

CDC press officer Scott Pauley told ANI that US travel guidelines allow FDA approved or WHO Emergency Listed vaccines.

“CDC’s travel guidance applies to FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time,” he said.

The US had last month said it will withdraw travel restrictions for international visitors who are fully vaccinated from November 8, bringing an end to a 21-month long.

As such, travellers who have taken Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac would be allowed to enter the States. Now, those who have taken Covaxin also will be eligible to join them.

“WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of Covid-19,” the UN health body said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Covaxin has reported 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 patients and offers 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.