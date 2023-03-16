Changi regains title of world’s best airport, here is the list

In the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023, Singapore’s Changi has taken first place, pushing Doha's Hamad International Airport into second, while Tokyo's Haneda Airport secured the third spot.

Singapore’s Changi airport has reclaimed its title as the world’s best airport, which it lost to Qatar for two consecutive years due to travel restrictions during the pandemic.

In the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023, Changi edged out Doha’s Hamad International Airport, which came in second, followed by Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in third place.

Surprisingly, no US airports made it to the top 10.

Also Read: IndiGo, Coimbatore airport among world’s 20 most punctual airlines, airports: Report

Advertisement

Europe’s top-performing airport was Paris Charles de Gaulle, which climbed to fifth place. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the highest-ranked North American airport, although it still only managed to reach the 18th position, an improvement from last year’s 27th place.

JFK Airport in New York dropped down by three spots and is now ranked 88th, while Shenzhen Airport in China saw a significant improvement, jumping up 26 places and securing 31st place – two positions higher than Hong Kong Airport.

Also Watch: What’s causing the bottlenecks in India’s big airports?

Melbourne Airport was the top-performing airport in Australia, ranking 19th, which is a climb from its 26th position last year. Meanwhile, London Heathrow Airport fell down nine places to 22nd.

Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer for Changi Airport Group, expressed his delight at the news of Changi Airport winning the title of World’s Best Airport for the twelfth time, stating that it is a great source of encouragement to the airport community who faced and overcame the challenges posed by Covid-19 over the past two years.

According to the 2023 World Airport Awards by Skytrax, the following are the top airports in the world: