Canada to welcome 10,000 US H-1B visa holders; many Indians likely to benefit

Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday (June 27) announced that the government would create an open work-permit stream to allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to work in Canada from next month.

Canada’s Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, in an official release, said the programme would also provide for study or work permits for the family members of H-1B visa holders.

Indian technical workers, who accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the H1B visas granted in 2020 and 2021 in the US, are expected to be prime beneficiaries of this initiative by Canada.

“With Canada’s first-ever immigration Tech Talent Strategy, we’re targeting newcomers that can help enshrine Canada as a world leader in a variety of emerging technologies,” Sean Fraser said.

The new work permits will be available from July 16 with a duration of three years. Spouses and dependents of those securing these permits will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed.

“Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada,” the statement from the ministry read.

“They will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada,” said the release.

This special programme will be in place for one year or until the ministry receives 10,000 applications.

The Immigration Minister earlier announced several other measures while launching Canada’s first Tech Talent Strategy at the Collision Conference, a tech industry event, in Toronto on Tuesday (June 27).

Great news from Toronto! We unveiled Canada's Tech Talent Attraction Strategy at #CollisionConf. With its thriving tech ecosystem, 🇨🇦 is a top destination for innovation & growth—and we’re going to make sure we continue to win the global race for talent. https://t.co/Pcsm1l2Ns3 pic.twitter.com/nFV4MlYVCB — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) June 27, 2023

Canada will soon offer open work-permits for up to five years for highly-skilled people in select roles that are in high demand. Fraser said Canada would also seek to attract “digital nomads” that will allow those working for foreign employers to live and work in Canada for six months.

“Should they receive a job offer while they’re here, we’re going to allow them to continue to stay at work in Canada,” he said.

H-1B visas allow foreign nationals to temporarily work in the US in certain specialised areas, including the technology sector. During the Covid pandemic, technology companies in the US went on a hiring spree.

However, with the fears of a looming recession, many have begun sacking employees numbering in the thousands. As a result, many H-1B visa holders have been desperately searching for new jobs. This announcement from Canada will be like music to their ears.

