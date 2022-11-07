Canada mayor heckled by Hindus seeking action against Khalistanis

Hindu groups heckled a Canada mayor at a temple for allowing a group of Sikhs to hold “anti-India” Khalistan Referendum on Monday.

Brampton city mayor Patrick Brown was asked by the Hindu group to remove hateful banners against Hindus from various parts of the city.

He, however, responded saying: “We love everyone.”

Brown was heckled in front of four federal parliamentarians, three provincial parliamentarians, and two city councillors.

Liberal MP Chandra Arya asked the unruly crowd at the temple to calm down, saying: “We do have strong differences but Mr Brown is our guest in the temple.”

Pro-Khalistanis on November 6 had held a Khalistan Referendum organised by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

India had through diplomatic channels asked Canada to stop the ‘Khalistan Referendums’. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue has been discussed with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as Canadian authorities.

Canadian authorities have informed India that it will not recognise the referendum organised by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Ontario on November 6.

Clashes between Hindu and Sikh groups had taken place during Diwali in different parts of the country.