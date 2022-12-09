California girl licensed to own unicorn if she finds one

She get permit, but it comes with strings attached, however. The mythical creature must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows, and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth

A girl named Madeline, with a vivid imagination and remarkable awareness of how bureaucracy can dash dreams, had her wish granted when she asked Los Angeles animal control authorities for a license to own a unicorn if she’s able to find one.

The first-of-its-kind permit came with strings attached, however. The mythical creature must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows, and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control sent the girl a heart-shaped, rose-coloured metal tag with Permanent Unicorn License emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves, and a silver horn.

The Department’s response came after the girl wrote them a brief letter last month. “Dear LA County, I would like your approval to have a unicorn in my backyard, if I can find one.”

Advertisement

Mayeda commended the girl for her sense of responsible pet ownership by seeking permission in advance, and for thoughtfully considering the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.

Agency’s conditions for unicorn ownership

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion, and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl’s last name obscured.

Its five conditions for unicorn ownership also require that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be non-toxic and biodegradable, and that it be fed watermelon at least once a week.

With agency inputs