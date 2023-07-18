Australia baffled by object from space, can be Chandrayaan-3 debris say Twitter users

Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas was quoted as saying that the item was possibly a fuel tank from a rocket that had fallen into the Indian Ocean at some stage in the past 12 months

Authorities are baffled by a mysterious and unidentified dome like object allegedly from space that has washed up on a sparsely populated beach in Australia.

Locals stumbled on the huge metal object at Green Head beach, about 250 km north of Perth, and this discovery has triggered a state and federal investigation.

News reports have quoted officials as saying that the object is not from any commercial aircraft. Fearing that it can be hazardous, the police have urged people to keep a safe distance.

Green Head beach residents said the cylinder was about 2.5m wide and between 2.5m and 3m long, Australia’s public broadcaster reported.

Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas was quoted as saying that the item was possibly a fuel tank from a rocket that had fallen into the Indian Ocean at some stage in the past 12 months. The Australian Space Agency said it is possible it may have crashed from a “foreign space launch vehicle” and that it will contact other international agencies.

Chandrayaan-3 debris?

Several comments by Twitter users have sparked speculations that the huge object can be from Chandrayaan-3, India’s moon launch vehicle.

According to a report, if it is a fuel cylinder, then it may be from an Indian rocket and can contain toxic materials. A serial or catalogue number will confirm whether or not this is the case.

It isn’t the first time a mysterious metal object has turned up in Australia. Last year, a farmer discovered a large piece of metal on their farmland that later turned out to be part of SpaceX’s Crew-1 capsule.