Ahead of NSA Doval’s visit, Biden admin says India is a crucial partner for US

State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated on Thursday that India is an important partner of choice for the United States in various areas, including trade cooperation

The Biden Administration has stated that India is a crucial partner for the United States ahead of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit for discussions with the American leadership, including counterpart Jake Sullivan. Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will travel to Washington DC on January 31 to take part in the first high-level dialogue of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) with his American counterpart, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

India is an important partner of choice for the United States in a number of spaces, and that includes trade cooperation, State Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington on Thursday (January 27).

“It, of course, includes security cooperation. It also includes technological cooperation as well. I don’t want to get too ahead of the process or get ahead of any specific meetings that might be coming down the pike,” he said in response to a question.

“This (India-US ties) is, of course, of great importance to us,” Patel said.

The United States Department of State website stated that the US-India strategic partnership is founded on shared values including a commitment to democracy and upholding the rules-based international system. “The United States and India have shared interests in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity through trade, investment, and connectivity.”

Also Read: Will do everything needed to wean India away from Russia: Pentagon

“The United States supports India’s emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner in efforts to safeguard the Indo-Pacific as a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity. The strong people-to-people ties between our countries, reflected in the four million-strong Indian American diaspora and vibrant educational exchange between the two countries, are a tremendous source of strength for the strategic partnership,” it added.

(With agency inputs)