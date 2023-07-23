Musk said a replacement may be introduced by July 24 if all goes fine

The quintessential bird on the Twitter logo may be replaced soon, if one goes by a latest tweet made by the owner of the microblogging site, Elon Musk.

Hinting that a rebranding of the platform is on the anvil, Musk in a series of tweets on Sunday (July 23), said that his team is working on changing the ‘bird’ logo of the microblogging site, and a replacement may be introduced by Monday (July 24) if all goes well.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk said in another tweet.

“Like this but X,” he wrote in another tweet, sharing a picture of a dummy logo.

Musk has not elaborated further on the logo or the need to change it.