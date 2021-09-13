Afghanistan’s deputy PM Baradar quashes rumours of death

The Taliban co-founder released an audio statement saying he was alive and news of his demise is a "fake propaganda"

Deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar declared on Monday (September 13) that he is very much alive and the news of his death is nothing but a rumour.

Baradar, co-founder of Taliban, released an audio statement on Monday saying he was alive and well after news of his supposed demise went viral on social media. He blamed “fake media propaganda” for the rumours.

“There had been news in the media about my death. Over the past few nights I have been away on trips. Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine, all my brothers and friends,” Baradar said.

“Media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, bravely reject all those lies, and I 100 percent confirm to you there is no issue and we have no problem,” he said.

The message was tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem, following reports that Baradar had been mortally injured in a clash with rival Taliban factions.

Taliban spokesperson from Qatar office Suhail Shaheen too stated that the Taliban co-founder is not dead. Shaheen tweeted: “Mullah Bradar Akhund, Deputy PM, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a voice message rejected all those claims that he was injured or killed in a clash. He says it is lies and totally baseless.”(sic)

The news of Baradar’s rumoured death went viral on social media on Monday. The news that went around was that the Taliban co-founder was critically wounded in a fight between Taliban and its rivals at the presidential palace.

Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund was named the prime minister of the interim government last week and Baradar was appointed his deputy. Announcement of a full-fledged government is likely soon.