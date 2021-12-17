Interactive | PM Modi’s UP poll drill: ‘Announcements’ & projected cost

Narendra Modi and the BJP’s punctilious election machinery seem to be on a UP overdrive ahead of the assembly election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s punctilious election machinery seem to be on a UP overdrive. Every time the PM’s flight touches down in one of UP’s airports, the backroom strategists would have readied the scripts—sartorial to oratory. The flutter is palpable on the ground — festoons, spruced up edifices, sprinkled lawns, burnished handrails, etc. And, between the PM and the common man is a thread of stupendous monetary announcements and development projects. The Federal looks at the PM’s recent sops to UP (till December 13), the projects announced, and the costs involved.