World Heart Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29. The day aims to draw attention towards the growing health issues and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). On this day, awareness is spread about the need for appropriate lifestyle changes to protect oneself from heart related ailments.

World Heart Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Heart Day 2022 is “Use Heart, For Every Heart”. It means taking proper care of your heart, making appropriate lifestyle choices, taking strong actions and spreading awareness on heart health for others to benefit from it.

World Heart Day: History

The World Heart Day was initiated by the World Heart Federation in collaboration with the World Health Organization to spread awareness about different cardiovascular diseases and conditions.

The concept behind the Heart Day was developed by Antoni Bayes de Luna who presided over the World Heart Federation during 1997 to 1999. The day was first observed on September 24, 2000. However, since 2012, the day has been celebrated on September 29.

World Heart Day: Significance

The day aims to spread awareness on ways to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Spreading awareness is crucial as more and more people today struggle with heart-related ailments. There is also rising incidence of heart attacks.

Thus, every individual needs to know the importance of having a healthy lifestyle and following a proper diet.