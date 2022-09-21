World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Alzheimer’s causes, symptoms and prevention

Every year, September 21 is observed as the World Alzheimer’s Day. On this day, many organizations and associations raise awareness about the disease, initiate fundraisers and campaigns to help those suffering from the disease

Every year, September 21 is observed as World Alzheimer’s Day. On this day, many organisations and associations related to Dementia and Alzheimer’s raise awareness about the disease. They also initiate fundraisers and other campaigns to help those suffering from the disease.

What is Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer’s is a disease which slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. The brain cells die gradually, and the brain shrinks.

In the early stages, Alzheimer’s causes individuals to forget some conversations or events. The disease, in its later stages, results in complete memory impairment.

Currently, there is no cure for the neurological disorder. Suitable medication, however, might help slow it. On Alzheimer’s Day 2022, we delve deep into the disorder.

Alzheimer’s symptoms

Confusion with time and location

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Misplacing items

Difficulty solving problems

Memory loss

Poor judgement

Unfounded emotions

Difficulty with words

Trouble with images and spaces

Withdrawal from social activities

Alzheimer’s causes

One of the most common causes of Alzheimer’s is old age. One’s risk of Alzheimer’s increases as one grows older.

The disease can also be hereditary. Family history and genetics can be a major cause of Alzheimer’s

People suffering from Down Syndrome are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Severe head trauma can also put one at risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s prevention

Though Alzheimer’s cannot be prevented, certain lifestyle changes can reduce one’s risk of developing the neurological disorder.

Regular exercise, a fresh and balanced diet, strict follow-up of treatment guidelines to manage conditions of diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, can help reduce one’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

It is advised to seek medical help before one’s condition worsens. On Alzheimer’s Day 2022, let us keep these things in mind.